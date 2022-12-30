Unannounced Silent Hill Game Plot and Details Surface Online; Old Leak Corroborated

An unannounced Silent Hill game's plot and details have leaked online and they corroborate a pretty old leak. Silent Hill has been gone for close to a decade, but it is making a comeback. The survival horror franchise was missing for pretty much the entire last generation, with the exception of PT. However, it was confirmed during an event just a couple of months ago that a number of new Silent Hill games are on the way on top of a new film. This even includes a remake of the incredibly beloved Silent Hill 2, though we'll have to wait a bit to actually properly see it.

It seemed like we knew everything that was in the pipeline for Silent Hill after that event, however that may not be the case. Earlier today, a game known as Silent Hill: The Short Message appeared on a Taiwan ratings board. This game was rated in other parts of the world before the Silent Hill event, but never materialized. This was bizarre because things are typically rated when they're close to release, which signals to fans that it's nearly completed. If that wasn't interesting enough for you, the game's artwork and plot have also surfaced and it mentions that a girl named Anita showed up at an abandoned apartment to meet with her friend Maya. However, Anita apparently became unconscious and awoke in the abandoned apartment, trapped and forced to face her fears and trauma. This exact plot was detailed by leaker DuskGolem this summer along with some images, some of which align with the newly revealed artwork.

As of right now, we really don't know much about it. It's unclear why this wasn't announced at the event, especially if it's seemingly close enough to release to be rated by ratings boards. Perhaps Silent Hill: The Short Message will have a surprise release soon, similar to PT. Either way, it certainly seems like all of the pieces are clicking into place without any tin foil hat conspiracies.

