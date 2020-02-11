Sims 4 Modder Passes Away, But Fans Ensure His Creations Live On

Despite the fact that The Sims 4 released more than five years ago, the game continues to receive a regular number of updates, both from developer Maxis, and from the game’s thriving mod community. One of those modders was Scumbumbo, who provided the game with a plethora of different mods over the years. Unfortunately, Scumbumbo recently passed, and without updates, the mods he created would not continue to be usable in the game. However, thanks to a number of fans and friends, Scumbumbo’s website and mods continue to receive updates. For some, it’s a way to ensure that the modder’s legacy continues on, after his passing. On Scumbumbo’s website, modder Nisa K. discussed their fellow modder, and his contributions to The Sims 4.

“In his final months he expressed a hope to many of us in private. A hope that he’d find others to continue his work after he was gone. So, in this way, I hope this page will act as a both a testament to the great person that Scumbumbo was and for us to collectively keep his memory alive.”

Scumbumbo’s mods relate to a number of different areas of The Sims 4. Some of his mods allow for smaller quality of life improvements. One mod allows plants to grow faster, while another allows for working medicine cabinets. Scumbumbo also added some changes to the way children play in the game. One mod allows kids to put on temporary tattoos, while another allows players to skip over that all too pesky toddler stage (which is a mod some parents might find useful in real life!). Some mods, meanwhile, are just silly, like the “Don’t wash dishes where you angry poop” mod, which allows any sink to be used for dish washing.

It truly is amazing to see how the player community has rallied around Scumbumbo’s site. An unfortunate reality regarding mods and online patches is that there is always a danger that these things will, inevitably, be lost to time. The efforts of the modders, fans, and friends keeping things going are to be commended in that regard. It certainly seems like the kind of thing Scumbumbo would be honored to know is being done in his name.

