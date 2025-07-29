New Sims 4 Update Fixes Enchanted By Nature Issues and More

It’s been a few weeks since the latest The Sims 4 expansion was released. Like most new packs, Enchanted By Nature came with a few bugs. In particular, many players found the ailments a bit too aggressive, disrupting gameplay. Not only that, but balance got a bit out of whack as well. Now, a new update for The Sims 4 is ironing out some of the most pressing issues with the new pack, along with a few other bug fixes for the base game and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After promising fixes for werewolf nose color options and ailments, EA has pushed a new patch for The Sims 4. This latest free base game update is available for PC, Mac, and consoles as of July 29th. It brings in a handful of fixes for Enchanted By Nature, Werewolves, and the base game. This includes making sure that Naturpaths actually get to take days off and that the new Natural Living skills will clean up your fire-singed Sims. And of course, ailments will be triggered far less often, and werewolves can once again select from different nose color options in Create-a-Sim.

This is the first major base game update since Enchanted by Nature was released. It is focused on fixing bugs and rebalancing a few of the new features, rather than adding any new free content. Hopefully, these fixes will help players enjoy the new expansion pack as intended.

Sims 4: Enchanted By Nature Screenshot by comicbook.com

For the full list of bug fixes from this new Sims 4 update, check out the official patch notes below:

Bug Fixes

Enchanted by Nature

[EA Forums] Ailments now are less contagious between household Sims and much less contagious from public toilets. This results in Ailments triggering up to 75% less often depending on your household size and other factors.

[EA Forums] Balance is now more… balanced. Witnessing death and having extreme emotions such as Mortified and Hysterical no longer cause a Sim to become Very Imbalanced.

[EA Forums] For players with Seasons, the Naturopath career now respects holidays so its Sims have the day off.

“Sponge Bath in Bathroom” (at The Mossveil Fairy Hub) and “Bathe in Water” (in ponds for Sims with Natural Living Skill) now clean Sims who have been singed by fire.

Werewolves

[EA Forums] Werewolf noses now have color options once again in Create a Sim.

Base Game

[EA Forums] During a limited-time event such as Nature’s Calling, Sims now remain at work or school when other household members travel or join a career.

Multiple Packs

Get to Work Aliens and Sims wearing an outfit from DLC packs no longer look pitch black or have invisible bodies when played in a game that does not have those packs.

Along with the patch notes, EA shared a few notes about what’s to come. Specifically, the devs are looking into fixes with console connectivity for live events like Nature’s Calling. The team is also continuing to look into other ways to help make the Ailments system more enjoyable, welcoming additional feedback from fans following this latest adjustment.