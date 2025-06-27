Sims 4 Fans Obsessed With New Shrek-Coded Item

The Sims 4 has introduced its fair share of live events in the last few years. Although many fans like the idea, the first few attempts struggled with severe glitches that held back their full potential. Now, EA is trying its hand at another Sims 4 live event with Nature’s Calling. This nature-themed event started on June 24th at 12 PM EDT and runs through August 5th. Each week, players can claim new items with an outdoorsy theme, but one reward has clearly stolen the show.

The upcoming Enchanted by Nature expansion pack for The Sims 4 has primarily gotten attention for the addition of Fairy Sims. However, it also adds many other cottagecore and nature-themed items and features. This includes the ability to replenish needs in the great outdoors. In the lead-up to the pack’s July 10th release date, Nature’s Calling celebrates all things wilderness with on-theme rewards. That way, Simmers will be ready to decorate their new outdoor oasis when the pack arrives.

New rewards unlock on a weekly basis in the Nature’s Calling event, starting with some Week 1 login rewards and moving through to the final Week 4 slate of items. There are some fun items along the way, including a brand-new Woodworking Table, a new recipe, and more. Nature’s Calling also adds a new line of collectibles in the form of a weekly magazine called Touch Grass Weekly, with a new issue to collect each week.

However, one Week 4 reward has completely captivated fans thanks to its Shrek-coded vibes. Gamers simply can’t get enough of that Week 4 Outhouse, complete with a crescent moon cutout. Many fans are calling it “the VIP must-have item,” adding that players absolutely need to “own Shrek’s toilet.”

All Sims 4 Nature’s Calling Event Rewards

Shrek’s outhouse doesn’t arrive in The Sims 4 until Week 4 of the Nature’s Calling event. Until then, gamers will have to make do with working their way through the other weekly rewards by completing in-game tasks for the event. Thus far, Nature’s Calling looks to be running more smoothly than prior live events in The Sims 4, at least in Week 1.

If you’re trying to snag all the rewards, you’ll need to get into a Sims 4 playing phase over the next 4 weeks. Here is everything on offer.

Week 1 Rewards

Reclaimed Woodworking Table

Odonata Glasses

Reclaimed Wood Wall

Touch Grass Weekly, Issue #1

Week 2 Rewards

Reclaimed Wood Dining Chair woodworking recipe

Flowing Fronds Swimwear

Foraged Feast food recipe

Touch Grass Weekly, Issue #2

Week 3 Rewards

Nature Soundscapes radio station

Reclaimed Wood Dining Table woodworking recipe

Rings of Growth tattoo

Touch Grass Weekly, Issue #3

Week 4 Rewards

The Wooden Throne outhouse

Cove Stones decorative rocks

Trail Sandals

Touch Grass Weekly, Issue #4

New rewards will be available to unlock each week. Players will earn Event Points by taking on the specific quest objectives, then spend those points to grab the rewards of their choice. Even if you start late, you should have time to complete everything, thanks to the extra weeks the event will stay live. So, there’s plenty of time to get that outhouse that’s captivated Sims fans with its Shrek vibes.