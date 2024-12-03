Sims 4 Fans Divided on New Holiday Live Event

For many live-service games, the holiday season is stacked full of events from Halloween through New Years. This year, The Sims 4 is getting in on the action with their first-ever Holiday Live Event called the Cozy Celebrations Event. After the fiasco that was the Reaper’s Rewards live event back in October, fans are understandably a little unsure how to feel about EA’s new move towards more live service events in the franchise.

Live events aren’t entirely new to The Sims 4, but the development team certainly seems to be leaning more into them lately. The last live event, Reaper’s Rewards, just ended in early November, and there’s already another one on the way. With the announcement that there will not be a Sims 5, it seems like live events might be EA’s way of keeping the franchise feeling fresh and offering free in-game rewards. But many players aren’t so sure this is a good idea.

The Reaper’s Rewards live event was plagued with issues that frustrated players for an entire month. For some, the inability to opt out of the event was problem enough, while others hated the massive full screen ad that popped up whenever they logged into the game. For weeks, Reddit was full of players asking how they could make this undesired live event disappear, and there was no good solution except to minimize the task list.

The Grim Reaper might come for The Sims 4’s live event

But even those who wanted to participate in the Grim Reaper themed event faced problems, as glitches made it nearly impossible to complete some of the required tasks. While some simmers managed to enjoy the spooky season event regardless, it’s hard to say this foray into seasonal live events was a complete success. And yet, EA is ready to do it again.

Players who logged in to get their Sims 4 fix recently were greeted with another main menu pop up, this time teasing the Cozy Celebrations Event. According to the in-game banner, the event will let players “earn festive rewards by completing quests.” It’s rolling out now with the new update on December 3rd, which means players should be seeing just how invasive this latest live event is very soon.

Sims 4 offers players plenty in the way of Winterfest goodies, but the event will likely add even more holiday cheer for simmers who want to get in on the action. The event add teases some seasonal cookies and what look to be some new Create a Sim items like slippers and Santa hats. And indeed, some Sims fans are pretty excited at the prospect of a holiday-themed live event.

In-game banner for Sims 4’s latest live event

In response to the Sims Community’s post sharing the new event, many players expressed excitement. “This makes me feel like I’m 12 years old again!” says one fan, looking forward to unwrapping some Winterfest joy. Others are looking forward to seeing the new items, hoping for stockings, new Christmas decorations, and more. Yet many players haven’t forgotten what happened with Reaper’s Rewards, and they are less than thrilled for round two.

“We don’t want any more crappy broken events!” says one simmer, while another says “Oh joy! I can’t wait to get glitched out of the event week 1 unable to progress!” Clearly, many are not feeling especially optimistic that EA will have addressed the underlying issues that caused Reaper’s Rewards to run so poorly. Others just want to be able to opt out entirely, as the event UI can cause the game to run more slowly.

Overall, many are reserving judgement until seeing what this latest Sims 4 live event has to offer. If it actually runs smoothly, and if players are able to opt out or close the event UI if they don’t want to participate, it may well be the fresh in-game experience the Sims 4 community is looking for.