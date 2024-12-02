Animal Crossing: pocket camp complete is now available

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete has launched on iOS and Android devices, and is now available for purchase. The paid app has officially replaced the free version of Pocket Camp, which went offline last month. The game can now be enjoyed for a one-time fee, without having to spend money on extras. The app will eventually cost $19.99, but Nintendo has launched Pocket Camp Complete with an introductory price of $9.99. That price will only be available through 10 p.m. PT on January 30th, so anyone hoping to take advantage should do so while they can! Save data from the free version can be transferred to the app through June 1st at 11 p.m. PT.

While Animal Crossing Pocket Camp Complete offers the same basic experience as the earlier free-to-play version, players can expect to see some new content that wasn’t in the original. Many of these additions were detailed back in October, including the new Camper Card system, as well as the Whistle Pass location. Those new features have replaced online options like gift exchanging and item selling, as Pocket Camp Complete does not require a constant internet connection. We don’t know any specifics, but players can expect to see some new seasonal events that were not in the previous version of Pocket Camp.

The goal of Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp Complete is to appeal to both existing fans of the mobile game, as well as those that weren’t interested in the free-to-play version. One way Nintendo is appealing to fans of the Animal Crossing console games is an option that allows the importing of custom designs from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. This was not available in the free-to-play version of Pocket Camp, but now players will be able to bring over their creations and use them on things like clothing, paths, umbrellas, and flooring. Nintendo has noted that players still won’t be able to create custom designs in Pocket Camp Complete, they’ll simply be able to import them. Still, for those that have spent a lot of time with New Horizons, this is welcome news!

Animal Crossing: Pocket Camp launched back in 2017. The original version of the game featured a number of microtransactions, including the Pocket Camp Club and Leaf Tickets. Those microtransactions have all been dumped with Pocket Camp Complete, which is good news for anyone that worries about in-game spending. Microtransactions can be a real turn-off for players, especially those that are used to console games. It remains to be seen whether those fans will be willing to play Animal Crossing on their mobile devices, but Pocket Camp Complete seems a lot closer to what fans have loved about the series all along.

