Remake of 1998’s Sin Announced

A remake of 1998’s Sin is in development at 3D Realms and Nightdive Studios. Word of the remake comes way of Frederik Schreiber, the vice president of the former company. Unfortunately, this is where the salient details dry up. The VP of 3D Realms doesn’t divulge any further pertinent details about the remake. In fact, there’s not even an announcement trailer or teaser to accompany the news.

For those that don’t know: Sin is a first-person shooter originally developed by Ritual Entertainment and published by Activision. At the time of its 1998 release, the game received mixed reviews and didn’t sell very well, partially thanks to its proximity to the release of Half-Life. However, it did develop a hardcore cult-following.

“When the CEO of SinTEK Industries begins injecting the streets with a DNA-altering drug, it’s time to reassess the laws of morality,” reads an official pitch of the game. “When the same twisted biochemist plans to conquer the world with her army of mutated abominations, it’s time to rewrite the golden rule. You are Colonel John Blade, head of the most prominent private protection agency in Freeport. Elexis Sinclaire is waging her holy war against the security industry…and you along with it. You’ve made a religion out of fighting crime. Now you’re going to make Elexis pay for her sins.”

Oh did I mention that we’re doing a proper Sin Remake with Nightdive? In case you missed it @pripyatbeast spilled the beans a few days ago! @3DRealms / @NightdiveStudio / @SlipgateIron pic.twitter.com/uRO2xKMNln — Frederik Schreiber (@Freschism) March 22, 2020

As you would expect, fans of the retro shooter series are excited to see it get a new chance in a market that is pretty welcoming to nostalgic shooters right now.

This is honestly remarkable news. I’ve always loved the original but it struggled out of the gate due to a very buggy initial release followed by Half-Life. It felt like a spiritual successor to Duke 3D in many ways. — John Linneman (@dark1x) March 23, 2020

Please do not censor anything of the original game, do it for the fans 🙂 — Jefer (@JeferMarvinDr) March 22, 2020

That game deserved a better shot, it was good. — Cliff Bleszinski (@therealcliffyb) March 22, 2020

I remember talking with you about it way back when I was an Intern. I am super excited that you finally are getting it done! After I played through it since you were talking about it I’ve been playing it every once in a while! — Mikkel Jespersen (@bloodyadad) March 24, 2020

As you may know, a remaster of the game is also in the works, and is currently scheduled to release sometime between late 2020 and early 2021.