Twitch’s Sing-Along Karaoke Game ‘Twitch Sings’ Now Available on PC

Twitch has been working on ways to grow as a platform over the years, including the integration of new features, new ways to shine a light on more streamers, and plenty more. However, the popular streaming platform has also been working on developing a new sing-along karaoke video game called Twitch Sings, which has been in beta for a few months. Select streamers have been able to participate in the beta, which means there have been some content creators belting out tunes across the platform ever since. That said, the game is now officially available to all, and it’s absolutely free.

It was announced during the TwitchCon Europe keynote address by CEO Emmett Shear that Twitch Sings is finally available. For those who don’t know, Twitch Sings allows players to sing along to nearly two thousand songs, with more being added, but it goes beyond karaoke. Viewers in chat can play a role in the experience by cheering on the performer, voting for which songs to sing, and even challenges that the streamer must participate in while singing a song.

The curtain’s up and the stage is yours. Twitch Sings is now available to everyone: https://t.co/WXUdijDKhB pic.twitter.com/jOYgjSOhI6 — Twitch (@Twitch) April 13, 2019

Twitch Sings is available now for free on PC. You can find more on the Twitch website, but here are some of the features the streaming platform’s first game has to offer:

“Go Live”: Music is best when shared, so it is easy to “Go Live” on Twitch. Streamers can broadcast directly from the Twitch Sings interface in a few clicks or use their preferred broadcasting software.

Social features: When streamers are live on stage, audience members can cheer with emotes, give virtual ovations, and vote on the next song. Communities can even engage streamers in fun singing challenges, like hiding the song lyrics or singing “like a cat.”

Solo or duet options: Streamers can perform solo, invite their community to join them in a duet, or collaborate with other streamers across channels.

Avatars: Creators can customize personalized Avatars to hit the stage or use a live camera feed on the jumbotron.

Thousands of songs at launch: Twitch Sings is launching with a library of thousands of popular karaoke classics, with more being added to the catalog every week.

