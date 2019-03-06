Single-Player Games Are Alive and Well in This Incredible Fan Art

The topic of single-player games being dead has been at the forefront of many discussions in the gaming industry over the past few years. That said, some incredible fan art showing just how alive and well single-player adventures are recently reappeared, and its statement still holds true to this day.

Twitter user BT_BlackThunder recently retweeted a poster they had shared last September. The image contains a plethora of the leading characters players can find in single-player titles on PlayStation consoles, and it is still just a delight to see. Here it is accompanied by a bit of shade thrown in EA’s direction.

As can be seen in the image, there are several characters from a myriad of single-player games available on PlayStation consoles. Spider-Man, Kratos, Aloy, Nathan Drake, Joel and Ellie, Connor, and so many more are featured, and this is just from one platform. Just imagine adding Microsoft and Nintendo to the mix.

Despite what people or companies have said in the past, it’s abundantly clear that single-player games continue to thrive amidst the battle royales and online shooters of the world. This has become especially true with the likes of Marvel’s Spider-Man and God of War dropping on the PlayStation 4 last year, both of which are powerhouses when it comes to success and even racking up awards along the way.

With the hype that surrounds the likes of Cyberpunk 2077, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, and more, single-player games are not going down without a fight.

What do you think about all of this? Do you believe that single-player and narrative-driven adventures will continue to succeed, or do you think change is just around the corner? What is your favorite single-player game that has been released in the past few years? Let us know in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up on Twitter @anarkE7!

