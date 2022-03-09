Ubisoft Opens Signups to Play Skull & Bones Early

Skull & Bones, the beleaguered seafaring game from Ubisoft that’s been pushed back more than once with seldom said about it between delays, will soon be playable by those who want to test out an early version of the game. Ubisoft announced the testing initiative this week and said that those who are interested are now able to sign up for the company’s Insider Program through which people will be selected to test out Skull & Bones and offer their feedback. It wasn’t said when this test would happen nor did it say exactly how many people would be accepted into the preview, but it’s supposed to be a “relatively small” group that’ll be admitted.

Ubisoft’s announcement of the Skull & Bones Insider Program tests was shared on social media as well as in a blog post on the game’s site. For the uninitiated, the Insider Program is exactly what it sounds like – you sign up, hope you’re admitted, and get to try out things ahead of schedule. For this instance, that means playing Skull & Bones early.

https://twitter.com/skullnbonesgame/status/1501603730956947465

“The Insider Program is on-going live testing initiative for which we’re inviting carefully selected players to play an early version of our game in real conditions before anyone else,” Ubisoft said. “Meaning for the very first time, members of our Insider Program get to play Skull & Bones and get a sneak peek at the work our development team has been doing behind the scenes.”

Those admitted will naturally be asked to provide feedback along with the “real data” obtained from whatever happens during the tests. There will be official channels built into the Insider Program to allow for people to do so, but it doesn’t look like social media will be one of the options. Ubisoft said that those who want to take part must agree to “a strict adherence to a Non Disclosure Agreement as well as our Ubisoft Code of Conduct,” which sure makes it sound like you won’t be able to freely talk about your Skull & Bones experience on social media after you play.

While we don’t know when this will take place, we know Ubisoft is looking for those with a “keen interest in game development, with plenty of time to allocate to testing and reporting issues, bugs or just general feedback.”

If you want to apply to potentially play Skull & Bones, you can do so through the link embedded above.