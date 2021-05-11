Ubisoft Delays Skull & Bones Again

✖

Ubisoft is having another of its Ubisoft Forward events soon, but it sounds like we shouldn’t hold our breath for Skull & Bones to make an appearance now that the game had been delayed yet again. The latest delay was announced on Tuesday as part of Ubisoft’s most recent earnings results wherein the company said Skull & Bones will now be releasing sometime between 2022 and 2023. The game was previously scheduled to be released sometime this year with this week’s delay being the latest of several over the course of the game’s development.

The full report Ubisoft released confirmed the news of the delay and the new projected release window for Skull & Bones. While Ubisoft looked ahead to some of the positives of next year that included games like Far Cry 6, Rainbow Six Quarantine, Riders Republic, and more, it said at the end of that section that “Skull and Bones will now be released in 2022-23.”

Skull & Bones, the seafaring pirate game from Ubisoft Singapore, was originally scheduled to be released in late 2018 before it was delayed the first time. That wouldn’t be the first delay to inhibit the game’s release either with more coming afterward to continually push the game back.

After all those delays, it was reported that the game was being rebooted entirely to set sail in a different direction from the one it was previously headed.

An update on the game shared last year from Elisabeth Pellen, the game’s creative director, offered some insights into Ubisoft’s reasonings for delaying the game and the areas they were looking to improve on.

“These difficulties resulted in necessary delays for our game,” Pellen said after saying the team ran into challenges as Skull & Bones became more ambitious. “Critical questions needed to be addressed over the past several months such as: how do we modernize the classic pirate fantasy? How do we ensure a more immersive and visceral experience? How do we create cool and memorable moments in-game? For most of these questions to be answered, it was clear that we needed more development time.”

There’s also a Skull & Bones TV show in the works, but considering how tumultuous the game’s development has apparently been since it was announced, there’s no telling what’s going on with that production now.

