Get Two Copies Of Skullgirls For PC/Mac For Just a Dollar

We’ve been talking about some great deals today, including this unbeatable bargain on Assassin’s Creed Unity for just a buck over at CDKeys. But that’s not the only place where you can clean up on a swell deal for a mere dollar.

Fanatical is hosting a great little sale where you can get a hold of not one but two copies of the 2D fighting game Skullgirls for just a dollar. That means you can get a copy for yourself and then get one for a friend to fight with you online. The game is available for PC, Mac and Linux.

Here’s the full features list for the game, so you’ve got a good idea of what you’re in for with your one buck purchase:

“Whether you’re a dab hand at fighting games or just want to dip your toe in the water, Skullgirls has you covered! Save a BEST EVER 95% on the Skullgirls 2 Pack, which delivers 2 copies of the game as individual Steam keys for you and a friend. Get in quick – the deal will expire in 24 hours or when stocks run out!



Skullgirls is a fast-paced 2-D fighting game that puts players in control of fierce warriors in an extraordinary Dark Deco world. Drawing on the best features the genre has to offer, Skullgirls features all-new game systems which test the skills of tournament-level fighting game veterans while also making the genre enjoyable and accessible to newcomers.



Skullgirls is a modern take on classic arcade fighters with a hand-drawn high-definition twist. It’s a one-of-a-kind, action-packed competition complete with awesome combos and an intriguing backstory.



Key Features:



Skullgirls features the most frames of animation per character of any fighting game, hand-drawn at high resolution and enhanced by real-time lighting courtesy of a powerful 3D engine

Classic six-button play gives characters a huge variety of attacks and special moves

With the Variable Tag Battle system, players can pit mismatched teams of one, two or three characters against one another

Custom Assists let you outfit your team with a huge variety of attacks for nearly endless strategic possibilities

A robust anti-infinite combo system keeps competitive play free of abusive tactics

Robust tutorials and an AI designed to teach eases new players into the traditionally intimidating fighting game genre and helps you improve from there

Official GGPO netcode ensures lag-free fighting online

A stunning soundtrack by Castlevania: Symphony of the Night composer Michiru Yamane draws you into the game’s unique “Dark Deco” world”

This deal likely won’t last long, so hit this link and pick the game up for you and a friend. Or buy a few bucks’ worth and treat the fighting community to a real treat!