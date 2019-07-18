Sky: Children of the Light Now Available Worldwide

The developer of the acclaimed exploration-driven game Journey has released a new game for mobile users that’s now available worldwide. It’s called Sky: Children of the Light, and it’s currently out for iOS devices with a release on other platforms including Android devices, the Apple family including Macs and tvOS, PCs, and consoles “coming soon,” according to the game’s site.

Previously released in a beta version that was known as “Sky: Light Awaits,” the full game is out now as of Thursday, according to thatgamecompany, the creator of the new title. An announcement was shared on Twitter along with a trailer to preview some of what the game involves. Those who played Journey or Flower will instantly recognize the art style that helped define those two titles as it finds its way into the developer’s newest game once again.

Following a beta and limited live release, we are truly honored to finally launch #thatskygame to everyone globally. We welcome you to the ever-evolving, magical kingdom of Sky: Children of the Light.✨ Play on iOS: https://t.co/fAvgpGbVje pic.twitter.com/UlCUcGSDzA — Sky: Children of the Light (@thatskygame) July 18, 2019

The game is described as a “social adventure” that’s set in the world of Sky. Players will control the Children of the Light as the community attempts to “return fallen Stars to their constellations,” according to the site’s blog.

A quick rundown of the game’s features was also found there to provide more insights into Sky: Children of the Light. The trailer at the top which was shared a month ago during E3 gives a longer look at the game.

Sky: Children of the Light

Soar and explore 7 dreamlike realms to uncover the mystery

Encounter and socialize with like-minded players from around the world

Feel free to express yourself with a delightful selection of character customizations

Team up with others to adventure into darker realms, save spirits and uncover ancient treasures

Gift candles of light to share appreciation and grow friendships

Enjoy a unique musical experience and create harmonies together

Join an ever-expanding world with new upcoming attractions, including seasonal events and expansion of realms

Sky: Children of the Light is now available on iOS devices as a free-to-play game with a few optional in-app purchases included. Details about releases on other platforms are expected to come later.