New ‘Skyblivion’ Video Shows Cyrodiil Transformed

The latest trailer to showcase the hardwork of the team behind the incredible Skyblivion project bringing the world of Oblivion into Skyrim. A once powerful empire, the new mod brings back the glory of Cyrodiil into the world of Elder Scrolls V in a way that will have long-time fans of this series incredibly excited!

“A short but sweet update video showcasing our new and improved environments,” boasts the video’s description. “We have a big update video scheduled for December during which we will showcase gameplay elements and much more exciting content but we didnt want to leave you in the cold for another 2 months without any visual updates so here it is.”

The small video shows off a tour of the newly improved legendary area in Tamriel, showing off all of the hard work that the creative modders have put into this massively ambitious project years in the making. It’s incredible to see so much progress thus far, and we’re excited to see what December brings!

In other Skyblivion news, did you know that the team behind Skyblivion is now hiring! They are currently looking for a texture artist that would also be willing to play test. The requirements? All applicants must have experience with Substance Designer, Substance Painter, Photoshop, and Quixel.

It’s a fantastic way to add to that portfolio and be a part of something fantastic, a project that has been under intense hopeful scrutiny since it was first unveiled. Every update has been breathtaking and Elder Scrolls fans can’t wait to get their hands on it themselves.

The progress made so far on this project is breathtaking and makes us even more excited for the full launch of the Skyblivion mod that has yet to receive a set in stone release date. To learn more about the project and how hard these volunteers are working, you can check out their official site here.

“Skyblivion is a volunteer-based project by the TESRenewal modding group. We aim to bring the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to a new generation of gamers and re-introduce it to long time fans of the series. We are currently in the process of porting and rebuilding Cyrodiil along with all of its quests, locations and characters into Skyrim and Skyrim: Special Edition.

Upon release, our mod will be completely modular which means that the player will be able to choose what components he/she wants to have installed. This includes all enhancements developed by the team such as our Landscaping Overhaul, Interior Overhaul, City Overhaul, Weapon/Armor Overhaul and much more.”

This project be completely free for players to use but having both Oblivion and Skyrim are required in order to play.

Excited for the upcoming project years in the making? Sound off with your thoughts on the Skyblivion team in the comment section below!