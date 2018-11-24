‘Skyblivion’ Team Shares First Look at Chorrol Concept Art

Skyblivion is an incredible fan-project that brings the glory that was Oblivion into the more updated world found in Skyrim. Though we still don’t have a release date at this time, the creative team behind this mod project do continue to share updates on a frequent basis to keep fans tuned-in to what is going on with the current project. Their latest sneak peek gives us a look at some stunning new concept art!

In their latest social media post over on Facebook, the mod team decided to share a little sneak peek at concept art surrounding what Chorrol and the surrounding oak forest will look like when this impressive total conversion mod finally makes its way out of development.

The below art shows off the beauty that this area offers while still capturing the adventurous spirit that this franchise inspires in its players:

If for some reason the above Facebook post isn’t showing up, you can also check it out over on their page right here.

The progress made so far on this project is breathtaking and makes us even more excited for the full launch of the Skyblivion mod that has yet to receive a set in stone release date. To learn more about the project and how hard these volunteers are working, you can check out their official site here.

“Skyblivion is a volunteer-based project by the TESRenewal modding group. We aim to bring the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to a new generation of gamers and re-introduce it to long time fans of the series. We are currently in the process of porting and rebuilding Cyrodiil along with all of its quests, locations and characters into Skyrim and Skyrim: Special Edition.

Upon release, our mod will be completely modular which means that the player will be able to choose what components he/she wants to have installed. This includes all enhancements developed by the team such as our Landscaping Overhaul, Interior Overhaul, City Overhaul, Weapon/Armor Overhaul and much more.”

This project be completely free for players to use but having both Oblivion and Skyrim are required in order to play.

Excited for the upcoming project years in the making? Sound off with your thoughts on the Skyblivion team in the comment section below!