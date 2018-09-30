‘Skyblivion’ Update Reveals New Ebony Armor Set Following Fan Feedback

Though we still don’t have a release date, we can’t help but to share ever little bit of the highly anticipated fan-project Skyblivion. Bringing the phenomenal game of Oblivion into a more update format with Skyrim, each look we’ve had into the progress being made has left us wanting more. The latest inside look gives us a sneak peek at one of the armor sets for the game and how its redesign will look within the final product.

This actually isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Ebony armor set, but when it was first revealed fans thought it looked a bit dull. Not the design itself, but the shine lacked luster and dulled the overall impact of such an incredible armor set. The team heard the feedback and immediately got to work on a few changes, transforming this amazing armor into something even greater:

In other news, did you know that the team behind Skyblivion is now hiring! They are currently looking for a texture artist that would also be willing to play test. The requirements? All applicants must have experience with Substance Designer, Substance Painter, Photoshop, and Quixel.

It’s a fantastic way to add to that portfolio and be a part of something fantastic, a project that has been under intense hopeful scrutiny since it was first unveiled. Every update has been breathtaking and Elder Scrolls fans can’t wait to get their hands on it themselves.

The progress made so far on this project is breathtaking and makes us even more excited for the full launch of the Skyblivion mod that has yet to receive a set in stone release date. To learn more about the project and how hard these volunteers are working, you can check out their official site here.

“Skyblivion is a volunteer-based project by the TESRenewal modding group. We aim to bring the Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion to a new generation of gamers and re-introduce it to long time fans of the series. We are currently in the process of porting and rebuilding Cyrodiil along with all of its quests, locations and characters into Skyrim and Skyrim: Special Edition.

Upon release, our mod will be completely modular which means that the player will be able to choose what components he/she wants to have installed. This includes all enhancements developed by the team such as our Landscaping Overhaul, Interior Overhaul, City Overhaul, Weapon/Armor Overhaul and much more.

Skyblivion will be completely FREE but In order to play, we require our users to own both Skyrim and Oblivion including their DLCs, without these requirements our installer will not install the mod.”