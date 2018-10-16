Skybound Games Answering Questions On ‘The Walking Dead: The Final Season’ Tomorrow

Following the closure of Telltale Games last month, it almost looked as if we wouldn’t get the finish to the Walking Dead saga that we deserved, with the Final Season left in limbo. However, Skybound Games has since stepped up to publish the remaining two chapters…but there are folks that still have questions about how the team is going to be able to do that.

Fortunately, there’s going to be a place where you can ask said questions. The publisher has announced that it will host a Reddit AMA tomorrow, October 17, starting at 2 PM PDT, where Ian Howe, the CEO of Skybound Games, will be answering questions about the project. There are sure to be a few burning ones, like “Will Telltale staff be hired to finish the project?” or “Will the Walking Dead series continue from here?”, but we’re unsure how they’re going to be answered.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can see the tweet below, along with the details on the forthcoming AMA. Get your questions ready now.

We know you all have a ton of questions about @telltalegames #TheFinalSeason – now’s your chance to ask! Join our very own @IanSkybound for an #AMA on WEDS at 2PM PST! //t.co/nzM2WwYxnl pic.twitter.com/7UI3Gnuktf — Skybound Games (@skyboundgames) October 15, 2018

It’s been quite a bit of drama surrounding The Walking Dead: The Final Season over the past month. Telltale abruptly ended development on the series when it minimized its work force last month, leaving over 200 people out of work and focusing a small team on Minecraft for Netflix — and it looks like they got laid off as well.

So Skybound Games certainly has a lot on their plate as far as the project is concerned, but, again, with this AMA, we should finally get the answers we need to see what’s going to happen with the Final Season — and where The Walking Dead could go from here.

Once it’s finished, The Walking Dead: The Final Season should be available again for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC.