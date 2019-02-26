Skybound Terminates ‘Overkill’s The Walking Dead’ Game

Reports surrounding Overkill’s The Walking Dead game recently have been suggesting some struggle behind the scenes. That said, Skybound Entertainment, founded by The Walking Dead’s Robert Kirkman and David Alpert, have announced that they are terminating their contract with Starbreeze Studios and are killing off Overkill’s The Walking Dead.

“As of today, we have terminated our contract with Starbreeze Studios and will discontinue all efforts on OVERKILL’S THE WALKING DEAD,” Skybound said in a statement. “Our creators and their stories are the core of Skybound, and since 2014 we have worked hard to expand the world of The Walking Dead into an exceptional Co-op Action FPS.

“We did our best to work with Starbreeze and resolve many issues that we saw with the game, but ultimately OVERKILL’S THE WALKING DEAD did not meet our standards nor is it the quality that we were promised. We are exceedingly sorry to our fans and share their disappointment in the game. We remain dedicated to providing our fans with the most premium quality content we can offer, and will continue to look for alternative video game options for the IP.”

This, of course, comes after reports of the console versions of the game being cancelled, and 505 Games confirming that wasn’t true. However, it appears that the title did not live up to expectations, which resulted in Skybound terminating their contract with Starbreeze Studios and killing off the game entirely.

Speaking of which, Overkill’s The Walking Dead didn’t exactly start off on the right foot, with the publisher filing for reconstruction after the title’s performance was underwhelming. That was back in December, but it looks like they were not able to right the ship.

Not all hope is lost for the IP, however, as Skybound pointed out in their statement above. They’ll be considering other options to maybe make the game down the road, but we imagine it will be some time before that happens.

What do you think about all of this? Will we ever see Overkill’s The Walking Dead arrive in another form, or is it just not in the cards? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!