Big Skylanders Sale at Toys R’ Us Cuts Most Prices in Half

As the new year rolls in, retail stock needs to be moved out, and that’s why holiday sales are often some of the best to take advantage of in video games. Toys R’ Us has just now put most of its Skylanders items on sale both in-store and online, presumably until supplies last.

Several items, including toys and add-ons for the Skylanders: Imaginators series are available for as low as 50 cents to two dollars, including cases and playmats. Starter packs for Playstation 3, Playstation4, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Wii and the Nintendo Wii U are all available at sale prices. The Starter Packs all come with the game, as well as figurines and the docks needed to play with them. Some of the packs come with collectible posters and other add-ons, like vehicles for the Skylanders SuperChargers Starter Pack, which also comes with Bowser in its Wii Edition.

In what looks like a move to bridge away from toy-to-life games, similar titles like Disney Infinity are also seeing huge sales. Disney Infinity has been cancelled, and the future of Skylanders games in this format is still pretty vague. Still, this might be a great way to get a new player into the franchise, which has its roots deeply buried within video game history.

Skylanders is fairly popular with younger gamers, and spun off of the classic Spyro game franchise. Spyro, the hero of the game which first released on the Playstation in 1998, is still a recognizable face when his purple mug pops up in Skylanders. The little dragon’s many quests created interesting companions for him, as well as infamous enemies, and all of that imagination grew into the Skylanders series (along with a bunch of fun and engaging story elements that one might not expect upon first look). The most recent Skylanders title, Imaginators, released on October 14, 2016 and is available on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, Wii U, Xbox 360, and Xbox One.

