This Skyrim Argonian Cosplay Brings a Hilarious Lore Book to Life

Cosplay is something I will always respect because the sheer craft that goes into it and being able to realise some of gaming’s creative characters and bring them over into real life is nothing short of stunning. Cosplay offers a haven for fans, a way for us to give back to the creators that gave us these amazing figures to aspire to, or simply to enjoy. With Skyrim being such a fantastical journey of magic and exploration, it’s no surprise that the Bethesda RPG in itself would inspire fan creativity, but it’s not often we get to see someone go full on Argonian.

For those that may be unfamiliar with The Elder Scrolls race, the Argonians are a race of reptilian people that usually hail from the Black Marsh in Tamriel. They are also highly regarded for their intelligence, their guerilla tactics, and their dexterity when it comes to exploring uninhabitable terrains. This cosplay however isn’t about rough terrains and danger. Nope. This Argonian Maid take is a sexier spin on the Elder Scrolls race.

The cosplayer in question is Elena Samko and her cosplay is based off of an actual piece of lore found throughout the frnachise. From Finding ‘The Lusty Argonian Maid’ book in Vivec City in Morrowind, to again in Oblivion and Skyrim, this sexier tale was not a secret in-game, and now it’s wide open in real life as well.

Though we hope the Lusty Argonian Maid doesn’t pass away any time soon, I always did find the Argonian race fascinating in the game, especially their outlook on continuing generations after passing on. From the game’s official Wiki:

“When an Argonian dies, their soul travels into the Hist trees, thus they pass on their memories to each new generation. However, it was shown that the memories can be lost in the “river’s current,” the passage of time, but if the knowledge is vital it will be recovered by the Hist. This is shown when the Hissmir Hist shows the inhabitants how to use Hist Amber to power the city’s defenses against a Dominion attack. However, it is unknown what happens if an Argonian dies not in proximity to a Hist, if they still travel to the closest Hist, or if they simply cease to be, their memories lost forever.”

You can learn more about Argonians here but while you’re at it, don’t forget to show some love to the Maid herself over on her official cosplay page right here.

