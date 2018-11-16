‘Skyrim’ Composer Expresses Interest In Scoring Amazon’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Series

Amazon is pouring a whole lot of money into its forthcoming Lord of the Rings-inspired Middle Earth series, to the tune of about $1 billion. But one interesting question is who would be up for the job when it comes to composing. While the company hasn’t made up its mind yet, one composer has already offered his services for the job.

Per this report from Geeks and Gamers, composer Jeremy Soule, who worked on the Elder Scrolls soundtracks for Bethesda, as well as Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and the Guild Wars games, recently posted a poll up on Twitter, asking if he should combine his powers with the Middle-Earth series. And, of course, his fans ate the idea right up.

You can see the results of the poll below, in which over 2,400 people noted that it would be one hell of an idea.

Jeremy Soule + Amazon’s new Middle Earth series = good idea? Here’s more info… //t.co/IDaONsc8t2 — Jeremy Soule (@mistersoule) November 7, 2018

And as a result, Soule has already noted he’s already working on “networking” to see what can get done.

Still blown away by your response! Thanks everyone! I’m doing a little networking on this… I hope I can bring this world to life in music for you. It will just depend on factors beyond my control. — Jeremy Soule (@mistersoule) November 10, 2018

This came as a result from a comment made by Mouth of Sauron on Twitter (not the actual Mouth of Sauron, mind you), who suggested Soule for the role, to overwhelming fan response.

I know it’s early days, but if a composer hasn’t been lined up for Amazon’s Middle Earth series, how about @mistersoule ? — Mouth of Sauron (@simon_lindsell) November 7, 2018

That said, if Soule does get the job, he’s bound to keep Howard Shore’s Lord of the Rings score in mind as inspiration, as he recently gave it high praise when a fan asked about it on Twitter.

Howard did an iconic score. Truly one of the best of all time. — Jeremy Soule (@mistersoule) November 12, 2018

Amazon hasn’t begun discussing details about what it wants to do with its Middle-Earth series yet, but it’s obviously its most ambitious project to date, so it’s going to take its time to make sure it’s the best possible. And, yeah, bringing Soule on board would certainly help it go a long way.

You can check out Soule’s work in various games now, including The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and other platforms.

(Hat tip to Geeks and Gamers for the scoop!)