‘Skyrim’, ‘Oblivion’ Composer Offers Modders Permission to Use More Of His Tracks

There are so many incredible mods out there for Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, and for good reason! The luscious open-world RPG has tons of lore to uncover and adventures to partake in, but another huge aspect that makes this adventurer game so beautiful is its stunning soundtrack. Luckily for those modders out there looking to keep their projects truly authentic, the composer himself has granted permission.

Jeremy Soule has an impressive resume when it comes to his work on gaming, including The Elder Scrolls franchise like Skyrim, Oblivion, and – my personal favorite – Morrowind. Though some of his property has already been available for modders to use, Soule is opening up even more of his musical listings for the community to utilize.

Dear mod community, please feel free to include The Northerner Diaries in your games. I only ask that you credit me when possible. //t.co/0JnmD4HaSY — Jeremy Soule (@mistersoule) January 9, 2019

The Northerner Diaries is one of several tracks available to use and it would be the perfect addition to so many of the breathtaking projects out there. Though he’s not yet slated for The Elder Scrolls 6 at this time, his work does live on through his numerous projects until we get official word as to who is scoring the next step in this beloved franchise.

You can hear even more of Soule’s work through his Patreon right here to see for yourself why he is such an esteemed name in the gaming community. We hope to see him in the next The Elder Scrolls game, though we know Inon Zur (personally am a huge fan of his other fantasy contributions) will do an amazing job on The Elder Scrolls: Blades, just as Brad Derrick continues to do on The Elder Scrolls Online.

