Skyrim: Special Edition is 52% Off at Bundle Stars

Regardless of genre preference, every gamer in the community knows about Bethesda’s Skyrim. The open-world RPG adventure provides a unique experience for adventurers to enjoy through a variety of perspectives. For those that haven’t made the leap yet with the Skyrim: Special Edition, now is your chance because it is on sale for 52% off of retail price for a short time.

“The Empire of Tamriel is on the edge. The High King of Skyrim has been murdered. Alliances form as claims to the throne are made. In the midst of this conflict, a far more dangerous, ancient evil is awakened. Dragons, long lost to the passages of the Elder Scrolls, have returned to Tamriel. The future of Skyrim, even the Empire itself, hangs in the balance as they wait for the prophesied Dragonborn to come; a hero born with the power of the Voice, and the only one who can stand amongst the dragons.”

The complete game, which usually retails for $39.99, is now on sale for $19.19. The sale is live now and will end on September 24th, so hurry!

The Complete Edition brings players back into the world of Tamriel but in even more incredible detail. With a complete audio and visual overhaul, the base game is even more beautiful that it was before. According to the game’s page listing:

“Winner of more than 200 Game of the Year Awards, Skyrim Special Edition brings the epic fantasy to life in stunning detail. The Special Edition includes the critically acclaimed game and add-ons with all-new features like remastered art and effects, volumetric god rays, dynamic depth of field, screen-space reflections, and more. Skyrim Special Edition also brings the full power of mods to the PC and Xbox One. New quests, environments, characters, dialogue, armor, weapons and more – with mods, there are no limits to what you can experience.”

This deal is currently only for PC players and provides a digital code redeemable on Steam. To check out Skyrim: Special Edition yourself, check out Bundle Stars right here.