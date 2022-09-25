Slay the Spire Tabletop Game Reveals First Cards

The makers of the upcoming tabletop adaptation of Slay the Spire have revealed the first cards from their upcoming game. Contention Games is starting its build to the release of Slay the Spire: The Board Game's Kickstarter campaign, which will adapt the popular roguelike card game into tabletop form. The first two reveals showed off cards from the Ironclad and the Silent, two of the player characters from the original game. Both reveals used adaptations of existing Slay the Spire cards but with some slight tweaks – Iron Wave, for instance only deals 1 damage and grants 1 shield, indicating a more streamlined experience. You can check out the initial card reveals down below.

Slay the Spire is a deckbuilding roguelike focused on a trip through the Spire, defeating various enemies and collecting relics and power-ups along the way. Players pick one of four characters, each with their own starting decks and abilities, and then progress through a random map, defeating enemies and building their deck along the way. Players can also upgrade their cards, granting them more power and helping to keep pace with the more powerful foes they'll encounter as they progress further through a run.

One key difference between the original Slay the Spire and the new board game is that while the video game is a single player experience, the new deckbuilding game is a cooperative game for multiple players. Slay the Spire: The Board Game will be released on Kickstarter in the near future. A preview for the game can be found here.

