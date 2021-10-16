Sly Cooper 5 Development Is Rumored to Still Be in “Early” Stages

In recent months, new rumors have started to emerge suggesting that PlayStation is currently gearing up to create a new installment in the long-running Sly Cooper series. If these rumors are true then this new entry, which is assumed to be Sly Cooper 5, will likely be coming to PlayStation 5 at some point in the future. However, up until now, we haven’t really known when this new installment might actually end up releasing. Based on some new information that has come to light, though, it sounds like we might be waiting for quite some time.

According to one Nick Baker, who has been a reputable video game industry insider in the past, this new Sly Cooper game will likely be a few years away from releasing. In a recent interaction on social media, Baker was asked about the status of Sly Cooper 5 based on what he has heard from his own sources. Baker responded and said that he has been told that the new PS5 game is still very early on in the development process. “From what I’ve been told it’s early. Quite early,” he stressed.

From what I've been told it's early. Quite early. — Marvel vs CapNick  (@Shpeshal_Nick) October 15, 2021

In short, this means that even if Sly Cooper 5 is set to eventually release in the future, we likely won’t hear about it for quite some time. Not only will the game itself likely not end up hitting store shelves until much further down the road, but it also tells us that PlayStation may not even reveal the project until quite a bit longer.

Still, it’s important to note that the nature of these rumors associated with Sly Cooper 5 shouldn’t be taken as complete truth just yet. Since we can’t verify any of this supposed information from Baker for ourselves, take what is being expressed here with the typical grain of salt until PlayStation potentially unveils more in an official capacity.

