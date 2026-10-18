Sega Genesis Exclusive Game Returns for the First Time on October 23

A 1992 Sega Genesis exclusive game is being re-released for the first time ever and is coming to the West for the first time ever after 34 years of Japan exclusivity, with a localized English release. While Sega, as a developer and publisher, is having a forgettable 2026 and a terrible month following the removal from sale of its latest release due to backlash, Sega nostalgics have had a much better time.

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While Sega doesn’t sell like Nintendo or PlayStation nostalgia, it still sells, which has led to, on occasion, some pretty random and obscure stuff being dug back up. The latest example of this is Vixen 375, a mech strategy RPG from NCS Corporation and Masaya. The game is returning not via a remaster, let alone a remake, but with a straight and unfancy port. This port is being developed by Shinyuden and published by Ratalaika Games. And it’s releasing on October 23 via Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. In other words, every modern platform of consequence minus Nintendo Switch 2. On top of this, it will also be released for the Sega Genesis, for anyone who still has one lying around to play classic Sega games or waiting for the occasional new release on the machine.

While it’s just a port, there are some new features, such as a cheat toggle, save states, screen filters, and rewind and turbo functionality. How much the aforementioned duo is going to charge Sega Genesis nostalgics for this, we don’t know. A price point has not been revealed. There is a trailer, though, which can be viewed below.

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A Forgotten Strategy Game

For those unfamiliar with the game, it had a decent reception in Japan back in the day, but the title was certainly not among the most popular games in Japan at the time. To this end, it’s surprising to see it return, let alone with localization.

For those unfamiliar with the tactical RPG, it takes place in the far future of 2394, a future where humanity faces a new threat following a brutal alien war. You play as a member of the elite Slash unit, in command of advanced VECTOR mechas, in pursuit of a conspiracy that could doom the entire planet.

As you would expect from a 1992 Sega Genesis mech game, it’s more about the combat than the story. Meanwhile, how well it holds up is anyone’s best guess, as the game is very inaccessible in the United States in 2026. We are about to find out, though.

If this Sega Genesis nostalgia isn’t your type of Sega Genesis nostalgia, there’s plenty more. To this end, just last month, it was revealed that a 34-year-old Sega Genesis exclusive game was being rebooted.