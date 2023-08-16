Snapchat Users Concerned After AI Posts Bizarre Story

Snapchat's AI has started behaving strangely after it posted its first Snapchat Story. AI is becoming a very big concern as it has risen to prominence in an extreme way over the last year. AI has always been in the public conscious thanks to things like Siri, Alexa, and Cortana, but it has also been heavily featured in films such as the Terminator franchise. Now, there is a concern that AI could get too powerful or be used in ways that are unethical with the rise of things like ChatGPT. This has partially led to writers in Hollywood to strike, with some fearing that studios may opt to use AI to write scripts.

AI also made its way to Snapchat earlier this year. It's pinned to the top of everyone's chat feed, allowing you to speak with it at anytime. It won't talk to you unless prompted, meaning it can be completely ignored without it impacting your experience. However, something odd happened today. Snapchat users noticed the AI posted its own story for the first time today. It appeared to be a video of a wall or ceiling, but it was hard to tell. Naturally, users began questioning the AI of what it was doing since it had never done this before, but it started ignoring users, something that it had never done before. Others started receiving generic responses with the AI stating that it "doesn't understand" or it had "experienced a technical issue." After nearly an hour of confusion, the AI deleted the Snapchat Story.

Someone tell me why tf my Snapchat ai is posting Snapchat stories lmaooo pic.twitter.com/lrHhDrNVrs — collin ✮ (@meiscollinj) August 16, 2023

Snapchat users took to other social media platforms to express concern and even fear over this. Some speculated that the AI had evolved, gaining more sentience and figured out how to post to its own story. As of right now, Snapchat has yet to comment on the matter directly. The Snapchat Support account on X has been directing users to send more feedback in DMs, but hasn't really addressed the matter head on.

We've reached out to Snapchat to see if we could get any clarity on the matter. If we get any official updates on the Snapchat AI's situation, we'll be sure to update this article with more information. For now, you can look at some of the reactions from Snapchat users below.