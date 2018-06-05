SNES Classic Edition Back In Stock At GameStop

Still looking to get your hands on the SNES Classic Edition from Nintendo? Hey, so are we. But it looks like GameStop is the go-to place to get one right now.
The online retailer is once again showing systems back in stock, going for $79.99 not including tax and shipping. It’s likely that stock will be limited, so if you’re going to get one, now’s the time to do it!
We reviewed the SNES Classic Edition quite a while ago and found it to be a blast from the past, with its 20+ game line-up, including the never-released Star Fox 2, along with two controllers and hook-ups. It really is the way to go if you’re looking for old-school fun.
Here’s the full features list in case you missed it!
The ’90s called; they want their controllers back
Two wired Super NES Classic Controllers are included for instant multiplayer action.
Yep, you read that right: two controllers. Play some of the best 2-player games of the era, including Super Mario Kart and Street Fighter® II Turbo: Hyper Fighting.
- Rewind – An all-new feature lets you rewind a minute or more based on your game’s last suspend point. Each game can save up to four suspend points.
- My Game Play Demo – This new demo mode will replay your saved Suspend Points as part of the demo game footage instead of using built-in demos.
- Frame – Wrap a cool border around your game with the new Frame feature. Some of the frames change color based on the game being played.
Star Fox 2
Don’t miss out on your chance to unlock and play Star Fox 2, the never-before-released sequel to Star Fox. You can even get a little help from the game manual (we won’t tell).
What’s In the Box
- Miniature Super Nintendo Entertainment System replica with 21 pre-loaded Super NES games
- Two wired Super NES Classic Controllers
- One HDMI cable
- One USB cable with AC adapter
- Operations manual (with a poster on the back!)
21 pre-loaded Super NES games
- Star Fox 2
- Super Mario World
- Super Mario Kart
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- F-ZERO
- Super Metroid
- Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
- Super Punch-Out!!
- Super Castlevania IV
- Donkey Kong Country
- Mega Man X
- Kirby Super Star
- Final Fantasy III
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- Star Fox
- Yoshi’s Island
- Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
- CONTRA III:THE ALIEN WARS
- Secret of Mana
- EarthBound
- Super Ghouls’n Ghosts
Hurry and get the system while you can!
