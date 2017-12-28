Super Gamepad Now Available for SNES CLassic Edition

Now that the Super Gamepad is available in North America, both Europe and Japan SNES Classic editions are getting their own versions. Both will feature region specific colour schemes to truly bring those nostalgic feels full circle. The Gamepad also lets fans relive those glory days with a little more adult-hand friendly controls.

The Super Gamepads for the Classic Mini Super Famicom are being released by My Arcade, and the North America versions are officially live today, December 28th. According to My Arcade themselves:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Redefining a classic, our new Super GamePad features retro styling reimagined for the modern gamer with wireless functionality and improved ergonomics. The Super Gamepad is a versatile controller that can be used to play the SNES Classic Edition, NES Classic Edition or classic virtual console titles on Wii/ Wii U(with supported games).

Features

• Features HOME button for easy access to game selection menu directly from your controller!

• Intuitive TURBO feature can be assigned easily to any of the action buttons.

• Wireless controller allows for comfortable play.

• Over 75 hours of playtime on 2 AAA batteries (not included).

• Ergonomically designed for better grip and control and allows for play from up to 25 feet away without lag or disconnection.

Marketing Manager Crystal Dugan adds:

“We’ve even added an intuitive TURBO feature that is easy to program during play, and a convenient HOME button feature that allows you to switch games and access the main menu directly from your controller. Now you can enjoy the games you loved without the wires.”

To see more of their classic wares, you can check out the full site here, which is perfect for nostalgic fans looking to relive those glory days.