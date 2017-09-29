Build A Shrine To Your SNES Classic With Nintendo’s New Home Collection

As you probably know, the SNES Classic edition officially launches today. Even though Nintendo has "dramatically increased" production of the console, scoring one will likely require a combination of determination and luck until the supply evens out with demand. If the gaming gods were on your side, you are undoubtedly basking in the nostalgia and feeling a renewed sense of appreciation for one of the greatest gaming machines of all-time. You might even think that your NES Classic deserves a real place of honor in your home. If so, we can help with that.

A new line of unique Super NES-themed household items recently became available that includes illuminated SNES cartridge box art, an SNES controller mirror, and a series of heat-changing mugs. The full lineup of new items is available to pre-order now, albeit in limited quantities. The list includes:

• Super Metroid Luminart

• Super Mario World Luminart

• SNES Controller Mirror

• Super Metroid Heat Changing Mug

• Super Mario World Heat Changing Mug

• Super Mario Kart Heat Changing Mug

• SNES Notebook

Now, I'm not actually suggesting that you build a shrine to your SNES Classic, but you certainly could if you wanted to. At the very least, some of this stuff would look pretty awesome in a den. However, If you were inclined to worship your SNES, you'll need to wear the appropriate attire when you're in its presence. This SNES hoodie will do the trick nicely. Continue on to the gallery below to take a look at all of the new items in the Nintendo collection.