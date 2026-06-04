SNES and NES Games Get Surprise Release on Multiple Platforms

An SNES game and an NES game just got a surprise release on multiple platforms. The former is a 1989 game returning via Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X, while the latter is a 1986 NES game returning via Nintendo Switch and PS5. Both games are not just decades-old, nostalgic titles from a different era of gaming, but both are far from marquee games from their eras too, making their sudden return a little bit extra surprising.

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The first of these two games is an arcade maze game released by Taito in 1989. This is the SNES game in question. Originally an arcade game, SNES owners may recognize the name Cameltry because the arcade classic was later ported to the SNES in 1992, as well as the X68000. That said, it was not published under this name in North America and Europe. In these regions, the game was known as On the Ball. Cameltry was far from the biggest arcade game, and it’s not clear how it did on the SNES either. What we do know is that it was not very popular. That said, it has returned with a new release in Hamster’s Arcade Archives 2 series for the aforementioned platforms. Hardcore fans may already own it on these platforms, though, because it was part of the Arcade Archives series.

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“Rotate the maze to roll the ball and reach the goal before the timer hits zero,” reads an official description of the classic arcade game. “A variety of obstacles stand in your way, including traps that reduce your time and bumpers that bounce the ball away. It’s a unique ball-action game with a whole new sensation.”

NES Game Joins SNES Game in Same Day Return

Joining it in re-releasing today is Firework Thrower Kantaro’s 53 Stations of the Tokaido, an NES exclusive game from Sunsoft. Those in the West may not even know this game exists because the original was never released outside of Japan. It’s returning and getting a release in the West, courtesy of Hamster’s Console Archives series.

“This is an action game where Kantaro, a fireworks thrower, travels to Edo to launch fireworks over the Sumida River, where his fiancée, Momoko-chan, is waiting, while fending off enemies along the way,” reads an official description of the forgotten NES game. “Will Kantaro safely reach Edo and be able to launch fireworks over the Sumida River?”

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For those interested in buying either of these games, they are cheap. More specifically, the former is available for just $9.99, while the latter is priced at just $7.99.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.