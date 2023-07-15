A classic SNES game is making a surprising comeback next year with an “enhanced version” coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. More specifically, sometime in “early 2024” WayForward and Limited Run Games are bringing back Clock Tower, a survival-horror classic released in 1995 via the Super Famicom/SNES, but never made its way west then or ever.

Clock Tower’s comeback will not be via a remake or a remaster, but as noted via an “enhanced version.” To this end, it’s claimed the game will retain the title’s “authentic gameplay, graphics, and sound of the original version” but adds “modern features and enhancements. There is also a new vocal theme son, a new animated opening, motion-comic cutscenes before and after the game, save states, and more.

“Originally released on Super Famicom in 1995 in Japan, Clock Tower traps players in the haunting confines of the Barrows family manor, where they’ll be pursued by Scissorman, a murderous, shears-wielding psychopath,” reads an official blurb about the game. “As teenage orphan Jennifer Simpson, players will use a point-and-click interface to explore the mansion and search every disturbing corner to find items, reveal secrets, and discover ways to survive Scissorman’s assaults. Without any offensive capabilities, Jennifer must rely on her wits and resourcefulness if she has any hope of escaping with her life and earning one of the game’s multiple endings. A tense atmosphere, chilling sound effects, detailed 2D animations, and randomized elements to maximize replayability demonstrate why Clock Tower is considered a groundbreaking pioneer in the survival-horror genre.”

For those that don’t know: Clock Tower is survival horror point-and-click adventure game from 1995 and Human Entertainment. At release the game was exclusive to the Super Famicon, but it did end up coming to more platforms in the years to come, including the PS1. What never happened is it never came west, which is odd because it’s considered one of the most important horror games of the 90s as it many ways it was a pioneer for the survival horror genre. That said, Nintendo fans that only ever heard whispers of the games in the 90s are finally going to get their hands on it next year.