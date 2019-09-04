Nintendo Switch Online Adds SNES Games

Today during the new Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced that Nintendo Switch Online is adding Super Nintendo Entertainment System games, meaning Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can look forwarding to playinh classic SNES games on the Nintendo Switch via the subscription service going forward. To kick things off, Nintendo is adding 20 “classic” Super Nintendo Entertainment System games to the service September 5, which is tomorrow.

Of course, more titles will be added in the future, but what’s extra interesting about this bunch of titles is that there’s a few games many have never played before. For example, there will be one game made available tomorrow that never released in the west. Meanwhile, there’s two games coming that haven’t been available since their SNES releases.

20 classic #SNES games, including Super Mario World, Super Metroid, and Stunt Race FX, will be available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members on 9/5! Enjoy a growing catalog of Super NES games with even more titles releasing in the future.https://t.co/BR33g7bJpM pic.twitter.com/RflieF4guc — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 4, 2019

Super Mario World

Super Mario Kart

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Super Metroid

Stunt Race FX (Available for the first time since its original Super NES release!)

Kirby’s Dream Land 3

Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island

Star Fox

F-ZERO

Pilotwings

Kirby’s Dream Course

BRAWL BROTHERS

Breath of Fire

Demon’s Crest

Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics

SUPER E.D.F. EARTH DEFENSE FORCE

Super Ghouls ‘n Ghosts

Super Puyo Puyo 2 (Available for the first time in the U.S.!)

Super Soccer (Available for the first time since its original Super NES release!)

Super Tennis (Available for the first time since its original Super NES release!)

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how often we can expect new SNES games, but presumably they will come alongside new NES games every month. For those that don’t know: new NES and SNES games every month comes with Nintendo Switch Online, which also allows you to play online Nintendo Switch games for just $20 a year. The service isn’t very robust compared to PlayStation Plus or Xbox Live, but you can’t really beat $20, especially when you’re getting NES and SNES games revamped with new bells and whistles every month.