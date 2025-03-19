The Final SNES Game Ever Released Is Being Remade

The final SNES game that was released for the Nintendo console is being remade in the modern era for modern platforms. The Super Nintendo Entertainment System — as it is formally called — was released by Nintendo in 1990, but only in Japan. It didn’t come to the United States until 1991. That said, despite one less year on the market, it sold more in the North America than any other region of the world.

The height of the SNES was no doubt between 1990 and 1996, the latter of which was the year it was replaced with the N64. By the time the late 90s came around, the SNES was rarely getting any new games. Yet, the final SNES game ever released didn’t come out until 2013. That game is a run n’ gun action game called Nightmare Busters, which was developed by Arcade Zone and Super Fighter team. The game began development in 1994, but wasn’t released until 2013, 14 years after the SNES was discontinued in 1999. What happened to the game? Well, it was going to be distributed by Sony, but once Sony released the PlayStation, after its relationship with Nintendo dramatically went up in flames, it stopped publishing games on Nintendo platforms. And so the game lost its publisher, and the developer had to soon shut down unable to publish the game.

In 2013, after the project was revived, it made its way onto the market as the final SNES game ever released. This was 15 years after the previously final SNES game was released, Frogger, in 1998.

In 2021, it was announced the game was being remade, and now we know a reveal trailer is coming soon. We also know it will be available on PC, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation consoles when it releases, though when this will happen, remains to be seen.

“Inspired by the great names of arcade gaming, Nightmare Busters Rebirth immerses players in a stunning universe where the supernatural meets unbridled action,” reads an official blurb about the project. “Take control of Flynn and Floyd, two leprechaun brothers and nightmare hunters, as you journey through many environments and test your reflexes against relentless waves of enemies and devilish bosses! Combining intense gameplay, punchy action, and graphics that merge traditional hand-drawing techniques with modern tools, this 2D run-and-gun promises to thrill fans of the genre.”

