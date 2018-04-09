SNK 40th Anniversary Collection Coming To Nintendo Switch This Fall

Considering that the Nintendo Switch still doesn’t have a Virtual Console collection as of yet, most developers are creating their own resources for players to enjoy classic games. We’ve already gotten Namco Museum, and Stern Pinball Arcade certainly doesn’t hurt either.

Now it’s SNK’s turn, as the company recently hosted a panel at PAX East in Boston, and announced that it was bringing its own classic compilation to the Nintendo Switch. But it isn’t quite what you think it might be.

It’s called the SNK 40thAnniversary Collection, and it’s set to drop for the console sometime this fall. But don’t expect anything from the company’s Neo-Geo line-up, since a number of those games are already available for the system through the Arcade Archives program. Instead, this will take a look at SNK’s older days, back in the 80’s.

We’re talking about classics that thrived on both the NES and in the arcade, including the Ikari Warriors games, the space shooter Vanguard and the side-scrolling Athena, amongst other titles. And, what’s more, both the home and arcade versions of a number of these games will be included, so players will be able to see the difference between the two.

NIS America will be publishing the release in the U.S., and the collection has 13 titles listed thus far, with several others that are sure to be added in the months ahead. Here’s what’s confirmed at the moment:

Alpha Mission (console/arcade)

Athena (console/arcade)

Crystalis (console)

Ikari Warriors (console/arcade)

Ikari Warriors 2: Victory Road (console/arcade)

Ikari Warriors 3: The Rescue (console/arcade)

Guerrilla War (console/arcade)

P.O.W. (console/arcade)

Prehistoric Isle in 1930 (arcade)

Psycho Soldier (arcade)

Street Smart (arcade)

TNK III (console/arcade)

Vanguard (arcade)

The collection will also have a number of other features, including the ability to rewind in games to make up for errors, along with saving at any time. And a classic SNK Museum will also virtually be included, so players can dive into the history of each title and learn a thing or two – it’s a good opportunity to get caught up on the legacy of titles like Ikari Warriors, in case you’ve ever been curious.

There’s not an exact release for the collection just yet, but it’s expected sometime this fall. Save your quarters, Switch owners!