SNK 40th Anniversary Collection For Nintendo Switch Gets a Release Date

NIS America has some big games coming up for the Nintendo Switch this year but retro gamers will want to pay particular attention to a collection that will pay tribute to the old school days of SNK.

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection won’t focus on any of the company’s releases for Neo-Geo since we’ve got a number of those available for the Switch through Hamster anyway. Instead it looks back at some of the company’s classics from the arcade and NES days, from Ikari Warriors to Crystalis to Guerrilla War.

A new trailer has revealed the release date for the collection, slated to arrive on November 13th. A price point hasn’t been given but it’s likely to be around $30-$40 for the regular edition.

NIS America is also prepping a special edition of the game, which can be pre-ordered here. It comes with a special Music Collection soundtrack, along with a 40th anniversary art collection hardcover art book and a collector’s box. That version can be pre-ordered for $64.99. You can see it below.

Ikari Warriors is predominantly featured in the trailer, but other games will be included as well. The list is as follows:

Alpha Mission (both arcade and home versions)

Athena (both arcade and home versions)

Crystalis

Ikari Warriors (both arcade and home versions)

Ikari III: The Rescue (both arcade and home versions)

Guerilla War (both arcade and home versions)

P.O.W. (both arcade and home versions)

Prehistoric Isle in 1930

Psycho Soldier

Street Smart

TNK III (both arcade and home versions)

Vanguard

Victory Road (both arcade and home versions)

More games will obviously be added before the final release. Other bonus features are also being thrown into the package to get you in a nostalgic frame of mind.

“The arcade comes home in this amazing collections from the earliest titles in SNK’s illustrious catalog. Celebrating 40 years of titles that changed the landscape of arcade and console libraries across the world, available for the first time in one collection! Pixel-perfect and chocked full of special features like saving anywhere and rewind, all with an enormous gallery of rare and detailed production notes and materials. Take the arcade with you wherever you go with the definitive early SNK arcade collection! Coming to Nintendo Switch on November 13!” the game’s official synopsis reads.

So if you’re a fan of old-school games, don’t miss out on this glorious SNK compilation. We’ll be there to take on Ikari Warriors like a boss.