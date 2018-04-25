SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy Customization Mode Detailed

When we posted our hands-on impressions of SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy the other day, we explained that the game will give players a lot to do, especially when it comes to customization. But in case our preview hasn’t made that clear enough, NIS America just sent out new details about just how deep its Customization Mode gets within the game.

With this mode, players can dress their characters any way they see fit, from hundreds of costumes that become available over the course of the game. These can be anything from old-school favorites from the Neo-Geo days to sexy outfits that really bring out the personality in each combatant.

Here are the features, as broken down directly by NIS America:

Choose from over 100 different accessories from hats, glasses, ears, wings, to even pixelated character tattoos.

Choose from four different styles of in-game voices.

Select different backgrounds and frames from a plethora of options.

Pose your fighter to make your new cool in-game calling card or your cutest wallpaper yet.

All items can be unlocked through in-game currency earned from battles and completion of various game modes.

So, just to make it clear, the game will not feature microtransactions when it comes to its outfits and goodies — they’re all able to be earned over the course of each match-up. As we mentioned before, this will add immense replay value to SNK Heroines — and keep you in a good fighting mood.

Now the only question is to what extent we’ll see these outfits go. We’ve got a glimpse of a couple of them in this article, and, who knows, there’s a good chance that NIS America could add more as the game eventually releases, including, as we mentioned, some older favorites that are sure to be a hit with the nostalgic crowd. But NIS America hasn’t said anything about that yet, so we’ll wait to see what comes down the line.

E3 is just around the corner, and it’s very likely that the publisher, alongside SNK, will reveal some new fighters for the game, to go along with the half-dozen or so that have currently been revealed. Expect a few classic favorites to join the line-up, and possibly some new combatants to keep things interesting. We’ll let you know whoever gets revealed for the game.

SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy releases on September 7 for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.