Snoop Dogg’s Twitch Stream Was Fake, Twitch Gets Savage

Earlier this week, rapper Snoop Dogg took to Twitch to streaming the game SOS with blunt in hand. Snoop is a known gamer, so it’s not surprising to see that he would take to the popular streaming service but players were quick to notice that something wasn’t quite right with the stream and that turned out to be that he actually wasn’t playing the game at all, he was just narrating (hilariously).

The setup for SOS is that 16 players have to team up in order to escape certain death on a dangerous island. For those watching, his perceived participation was pretty darn impressive, watching him navigate through the challenging set up was entertaining. However, viewers noticed that he wasn’t as active of a player as many were led to believe, and many gamers in the Twitch community are raising Hell over false celebrity endorsements.

We recorded the clip, seen above, showing off some of the hilarious commentary when Snoop was seen with both hands off of the keyboard and mouse to hold his phone (and blunt, of course) making his viewers immediately cry foul. Others, like myself, thought it was absolutely hilarious and the blase reaction he had was just perfect Snoop.

“When you smoke as much as Snoop, you transcend keyboards and just do shit with your mind,” one viewer joked. He himself even said he wasn’t the one playing near the end of the stream stating that he enjoyed watching the gameplay but would have preferred to actually be the one playing it. Maybe next time, Snoop, maybe next time.

It follows a game show format with several contestants trying to escape an island, and a description of the game’s features on Steam helps get a better understanding of what players will have to accomplish.