Super Smash Bros Ultimate; Internet Reacts to Solid Snake and Ridley Reveal

Nintendo closed out the E3 2018 conferences with a bang by showing off the largest roster yet for their epic Super Smash Bros franchise. Super Smash Bros Ultimate made a lot of changes to the way combat works while also including a few new faces! One of the reveals that by far garnered the most hilarious reactions was that of Metal Gear’s Solid Snake and Metroid’s Ridley.

Though hiding in a box isn’t his ultimate attack, the Solid Snake reveal is pretty awesome. Though this is one of the characters that was leaked earlier this year, as well as a hot button rumor for those just with wishful thinking, the confirmation brings the Metal Gear staple front and center! Turns out, we weren’t the only ones hyped – check out some our favourite reactions below:

bruh @xD1x reaction to Snake has me floored pic.twitter.com/iZfFHMIGyt — ksizzle (@ksizzleNJ) June 12, 2018

solid snake just. straight up murders people pic.twitter.com/vCs23gWQe5 — ROSH @ Commissions (@YVNGSL_ME) June 12, 2018

‼️‼️‼️SNAKE IN SMASH‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉✨🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂🥂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/2FXZwUmdP7 — i l🏳️‍🌈ve you solid snake (@splatbones) June 12, 2018

the fact that he looks NOTHING like snake in mgs2, both older and w completely different facial hair, is proof that this indeed is snake post mgs4 alive and well. checkmate atheists. pic.twitter.com/37rzrRo9og — i l🏳️‍🌈ve you solid snake (@splatbones) June 12, 2018

But it wasn’t just love for THE Snake that had people pumped. The surprise reveal of Ridley at the end was incredibly hype worthy. This is an addition players have been begging for nonstop to make a return and return they did. Round two reactions are inbound, equally hilarious:

On one side of Twitter you have Uhh this Nintendo E3 was shit there was no animal crossing and barely anything was revealed Meanwhile on the other side you have

RIDLEY IS IN SMASH RIDLEY IS IN SMASH THANK YOU O LORD JESUS IN HEAVEN RIDLEY IS IN SMASH#E32018 #NintendoE3 — Paddy The Boy (@paddyboyz) June 12, 2018

Ridley is big, but he’s definitely not as big as Fallout 76: four times the size as Fallout 4! — Nozomi Toddjo @ E3 (@GiIvaSunner) June 12, 2018

SPACE DARGON

SAPCE DRGN RIDLEY MY BIG BOI

I AM IN AWE OF THE SIZE OF THIS LAD

HE’S AN ABSOLUTE UNIT pic.twitter.com/5g4o0RLKmy — Alex Rochon (@AlexRochonVA) June 12, 2018

“Maybe if I just crouch this time, they wont notice…” -Ridley, (2018) pic.twitter.com/pN72UxIxiG — Boo Rad13y (@Boo_Rad13y) June 12, 2018

So we gotta ask … which one were you most hyped for? Space Pirate Ridley or Metal Gear’s Snake? Sound off with your pick in the comment section below!