Solo Leveling: ARISE Sets Global Launch Date

The first Solo Leveling game adaptation from developer Netmarble is clearly being looked forward to by fans of the IP, as the 12 million pre-registrations internationally in less than a month would indicate. Pre-registration is still available for the game, but now players can look forward to the game's official global release, which fortunately isn't too severe of a wait as the launch date pencils in on the May calendar.

Ahead of Solo Leveling: ARISE's release, the press release for the game's launch date from today mentions that "Players can secure a variety of limited-time rewards when the game officially debuts in early May, such as Legendary Artifact Sets, a Chic Black Suit Costume for Sung Jinwoo, two Mana Power Crystal for each attribute (10 total), and 100,000 of Gold. All players who sign up will be given the opportunity to win Jinwoo's cherished partner/hunter as well, Yoo Jinho, as a pre-registration reward."

About the First Solo Leveling Game Adaptation

Solo Leveling: ARISE is an action game based on the hit Webtoon where players will take on the role of Jinwoo, experiencing his solo level-ups as the progress through the webtoon's story firsthand. In the game players will craft unique combat styles with the use of skills and weapons in order to face battles.

The game's official website boasts four key features:

Ever-Evolving Gameplay – Play as Sung Jinwoo, the main character from the webtoon. Level up to learn new skills! Experience beautiful, action-filled gameplay and dynamic combat through various skill and weapon combinations!



– Play as Sung Jinwoo, the main character from the webtoon. Level up to learn new skills! Experience beautiful, action-filled gameplay and dynamic combat through various skill and weapon combinations! Join Forces With Other Hunters – Take on fast-paced gameplay by teaming up with hunters from the original webtoon. Master each hunter's abilities and form strategies to combine their powers to quickly clear each gate!



– Take on fast-paced gameplay by teaming up with hunters from the original webtoon. Master each hunter's abilities and form strategies to combine their powers to quickly clear each gate! Form Your Army Of Shadows – Extract your defeated enemy's shadows and have them fight by your side; just like the original webtoon! Become the Monarch of Shadows through Shadow Extraction. Form your own Army of Shadows.



– Extract your defeated enemy's shadows and have them fight by your side; just like the original webtoon! Become the Monarch of Shadows through Shadow Extraction. Form your own Army of Shadows. Challenge Gates and Boss Raids – Magic beasts from the original webtoon are waiting to challenge you inside every gate. Form strategies using various skills, hunters, and tactics to defeat them!



Solo Leveling: ARISE's website also features nineteen additional characters that will join Jinwoo in the game, including:

Cha Hae-In



Emma Laurent



Choi Jong-In



Baek Yoonho



Lim Tae-Gyu



Yoo Jinho



Kim Chul



Lee Joohee



Woo Jinchul



Kang Taeshik



Park Heejin



Han Song-Yi



Min Byung-Gu



Hwang Dongsoo



Hwang Dongsuk



Lee Bora



Kim Sangshik



Song Chiyul



Jo Kyuhwan



Solo Leveling: ARISE launches globally on May 8 and will be available for download on Google Play, the App Store, and PC platforms, allowing players around the globe to begin their epic journey with Sung Jinwoo.

As for additional Solo Leveling related news, the anime adaptation recently wrapped up its first season, but thankfully a second season was swiftly confirmed. While the second season will continue to be a Crunchyroll exclusive, what will change about the second season is the name, as season 2 is officially Solo Leveling Season 2 -Arise From The Shadow-.

