Get ‘SOMA’ for Free for a Limited Time

The terrifying sci-fi masterpiece from the minds behind Amnesia called SOMA is free for a limited time thanks to GOGs Winter Sale going on now. The game itself received “Overwhelmingly Positive” reviews on Steam, so it’s no wonder that many are excited to check out the robotic horror adventure for themselves – now for an unbeatable price: Free fiddy.

The story centers around identity and what it means to be human with a narrative driven by desperation, isolation, and pure terror in the ocean’s depths. Essentially, the game is … it’s incredible. Intricate, immersive, challenging – it’s the perfect journey for those craving a different sort of horror experience.

“SOMA is a sci-fi horror game from Frictional Games, the creators of Amnesia: The Dark Descent. It is an unsettling story about identity, consciousness, and what it means to be human.

The radio is dead, food is running out, and the machines have started to think they are people. Underwater facility PATHOS-II has suffered an intolerable isolation and we’re going to have to make some tough decisions. What can be done? What makes sense? What is left to fight for?”

The studio added, “Enter the world of SOMA and face horrors buried deep beneath the ocean waves. Delve through locked terminals and secret documents to uncover the truth behind the chaos. Seek out the last remaining inhabitants and take part in the events that will ultimately shape the fate of the station. But be careful, danger lurks in every corner: corrupted humans, twisted creatures, insane robots, and even an inscrutable omnipresent A.I.”

With no way to fight back, this game will challenge players to approach danger in a new way. Ready to get started? Mosey on over here to the GOG website to learn more!

Looking for a way to play but don’t have a gaming PC? No worries! SOMA is also available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 as well!