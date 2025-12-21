Some of the Biggest Games Are Skipping 2026 for 2027

Some major games are giving themselves more room to breathe by releasing in 2027 instead of 2026. 2025 was a pretty big year for gaming, but 2026 is already looking like it will top it. It’s a really big year for games, with the long-awaited releases of Grand Theft Auto VI and Marvel’s Wolverine. There are likely still a bunch of games releasing in 2026 that we may not even know about, including games that may totally sneak up on us like indie darlings. 2025 was full of those, such as Expedition 33, Schedule 1, and others, so it should be an exciting year.

Of course, there is some speculation that games like Grand Theft Auto VI could get delayed. It was already due out in 2025 and has moved twice since then, so many think it could easily slip into 2027. However, even if it does, 2026 will still be jam-packed with incredible games. It’s hard to imagine being able to play all of the games as they release , but that’s hardly a bad problem to have. With that said, some studios are taking some extra time to not only polish their games, but likely have distance from 2026’s heaviest hitters.

2027 Will Have Some Massive Game Releases

tomb raider: legacy of atlantis

At The Game Awards earlier this month, we learned about a number of major video game releases that will make their debut in 2027. Perhaps the biggest one is Tomb Raider: Catalyst, the next mainline Lara Croft adventure. The game will be set in India and follow a more experienced Croft, potentially the most matured take on the character we have seen to date. A 2027 release means there will be almost a full decade in-between mainline Tomb Raider releases, as Shadow of the Tomb Raider was released in 2018.

However, that doesn’t mean we will be without Lara Croft until then. A remake of the first game will be released in the form of Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis in 2026. We’re not quite sure when exactly it will release, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see it in the summer time to get ahead of the onslaught of fall releases, but of course, that will all be determine by whether it is ready or not.

It’s a great way to sort of revitalize the Tomb Raider series after years without a new major release. There have been remasters, ports, and smaller arcade-y entries since then, but this will be the return to the big, cinematic adventure games that fans have been craving.

Another legendary hero will return in 2027 with Mega Man: Dual Override. The game was unveiled as one of the last announcements at The Game Awards and was a pretty shocking reveal. Mega Man 11 was released in 2018, and the character has laid dormant since then. Not unlike Lara Croft, the character will return almost a decade after his last appearance.

However, an interesting detail is that Mega Man: Dual Override will release on PS4, a console that will turn 14 years old once this game releases. Capcom has been a prominent supporter of the PS4, even bringing Resident Evil 4 Remake and other titles to the console despite not originally being planned for it.

For sci-fi fans, Exodus will finally arrive in 2027. The new game comes from Archetype Entertainment, a new studio formed by ex-BioWare developers with backing from Wizards of the Coast. Many have drawn parallels to the Mass Effect series, which likely isn’t by accident since key members of this studio worked on that franchise. The studio was also able to lure in Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey into lending his talents to Exodus, making it extra exciting for sci-fans.

The game was originally scheduled for a 2026 release, but was delayed. The reasoning for its push hasn’t been revealed, but one would imagine that the team is pretty grateful to be out of the way of Grand Theft Auto. This is a brand new IP from a brand new studio and the budget for it doesn’t look small, so they are going to need the perfect circumstances for this game to succeed, and that means not releasing in a crowded time.

However, Exodus will have to contend with one other sci-fi game that will undoubtedly give it a run for its money. Naughty Dog will reportedly release Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet in mid-2027, according to a recent Bloomberg report. That game also appears to feature its own Hollywood stars, such as Tony Dalton, Kumail Nanjiani, and likely others. This will be the studio’s first brand-new game in seven years once it releases and likely be a Game of the Year contender.

