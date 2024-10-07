Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Gets New Jakks Pacific Action Figures and Plush

(Photo: Jakks Pacific Sonic the Hedgehog 3 action figures)

Sonic fans, lace up your sneakers because you’ll want to race to the check out for these new Jakks Pacific Sonic the Hedgehog 3 action figures and plush, which feature Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Mr. Robotnik, and the ever-important Shadow (who’ll be played by Keanu Reeves in the upcoming film). Even the all-powerful Super Sonic is included! You can pre-order them from Entertainment Earth now with arrival dates that range between December and January. Check out the details below.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Movie

Sonic’s next adventure on the big screen is much anticipated by the fandom. Back in August, with the release of the first trailer, it was confirmed that Keanu Reeves would bring his voice to Sonic’s foil and nemesis, the dark Shadow. Sonic and Shadow go head to head in the trailer, making Shadow seem like the overall antagonist.

But another exciting character also appeared in the trailer… Jim Carey’s wonderfully crazy Mr. Robotnik! Although Carey’s character seemingly died in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, here he is, back in the flesh, and apparently here to help Team Sonic! We’ll see where his loyalties really lie in the movie, but we’re definitely excited to have him back!

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hits theaters December 20th this year.