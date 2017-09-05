‘Sonic Forces’ Gets Official Release Date, Bonus Edition

Sonic the Hedgehog has already gotten up to speed earlier this month with the release of the much-enjoyed Sonic Mania, but fans are going to get the second dose of Sonic action a lot sooner than they may realize.

Sega has announced that Sonic Forces, the Sonic Generations-esque 3D/2D platformer featuring a more enhanced adventure for the hedgehog, will release on November 7th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. This release date is for both the US and European markets. Better still, the game will be priced at $39.99, so players won’t have to worry too much about putting down extra cash to enjoy another Sonic adventure.

What’s more, Sega has also announced a special “Bonus Edition” of the game that will unlock for everyone that pre-orders the game at no additional charge. As you can see in the image below, the Bonus Edition comes with a physical copy of the game as well as a Sonic Forces controller skin and a “Sega/Atlus pack” add-on, which offers an additional 13 in-game outfit items and accessories based on classic entries in the companies’ game history. This will allow you to dress up your character in outfits that represent Jet Set Radio, Persona 5, Puyo Puyo, Super Monkey Ball and NiGHTS. Not a bad deal at all, considering the price.

The game has gotten some good traction thus far, reminding players of the classic release Sonic Generations, which came out years ago for Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and PC. It’s got 2D-style segments akin to the classic Sonic games, as well as full-blown 3D adventure stages along the lines of Sonic Heroes. It also features a number of options, including the ability to play as your own custom-designed hero – or Sonic, if that’s the route you want to take.

Sonic Forces will be at PAX West this weekend, so if you’re making the trek to Seattle, you’ll be able to check the game out and see how it measures up. We’ll bring you full hands-on impressions once the event comes to a close, so be sure to check back!