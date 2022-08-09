New Sonic Frontiers Reveal Taking Place at Gamescom

A new reveal for Sega's upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog game, Sonic Frontiers, is slated to transpire later this month at Gamescom. At this point in time, Sega has slowly started to show off more of what Sonic Frontiers will be like to play when it launches later this year. And while we still don't know exactly when the title will be launching, it looks like that news could be dropping quite soon.

Announced today on Twitter by host Geoff Keighley, a new reveal for Sonic Frontiers is set to occur on Tuesday, August 23rd. This announcement will take place as part of Keighley's Gamescom Opening Night Live event, which is a live stream that will feature reveals related to a number of upcoming games. Keighley didn't give specifics on what might be shown off from Sonic Frontiers at this time, but it seems likely that a new trailer for the game will drop.

It's true: @sonic_hedgehog is coming to @gamescom Opening Night Live!



Tune in live on Tuesday, August 23 for a world premiere new look and news about SONIC FRONTIERS during OPENING NIGHT LIVE!



Stream it anywhere at 8 pm CEST / 2p ET / 11a PT. pic.twitter.com/BqEIUkMD73 — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) August 9, 2022

As mentioned, the biggest thing that we have yet to learn about with Sonic Frontiers is its launch date. Even though Sega has continued to stress that the game will arrive this holiday season, a more well-defined window or date has yet to come about. With this new Gamescom reveal now slated to transpire, there's a good chance that Sega could use this venue to finally confirm the release date of the project.

Until that happens, the only thing we know for certain about Sonic Frontiers is that it will be coming to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms when it does arrive. If a release date announcement does come about at the end of this month, we'll be sure to keep you in the loop here on ComicBook.com.

If you'd like to learn more about Sonic Frontiers, you can check out the game's official description courtesy of Sega down below.

"Worlds will collide in Sonic the Hedgehog's newest adventure. An experience like never before, accelerate to new heights and experience the thrill of high velocity open-zone freedom. Battle powerful enemies as you speed through the Starfall Islands – landscapes brimming with dense forests, overflowing waterfalls, sizzling deserts and more! ! This Holiday 2022 – Journey into new realms."