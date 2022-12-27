Sonic Frontiers Producer Teases More Sonic the Hedgehog News in 2023

Sonic the Hedgehog had a big year in 2022 with a new game, movie, and TV show all releasing in the same year, and as some might've anticipated, Sega has more planned for 2023. Takashi Iizuka, the game developer who served as the producer on Sonic Frontiers, indicated as much recently in an interview where he teased a "second wave" of Sonic-related announcements for next year to keep the momentum going strong, though we naturally don't have specific teasers as to what's coming in 2023.

Iizuka spoke with Famitsu (via Gematsu) in an end-of-the-year conversation about ambitions and goals different developers hold going into 2023. Iizuka, a developer who's worked on numerous Sonic the Hedgehog projects over the years, was among those who were talked to. He recounted some of the successes Sonic the Hedgehog experienced this year while teasing what he referred to as a "second wave" for Sonic fans to look forward to.

"Last year was the biggest year in 'Sonic' history, starting with the movie sequel, followed by the release of the new 'Sonic Origins' and 'Sonic Frontier,' and the Netflix animation 'Sonic Prime,'" Iizuka said (translated by DeepL). "This year, we are preparing to continue the momentum and create a second wave that will delight our fans. We have already announced the distribution of additional content for 'Sonic Frontiers,' but there is much more to come, so please stay tuned."

In 2023, we know already that Sonic Frontiers will be getting more post-launch content just as Iizuka indicated in his comments. The game's already been getting DLC since it was released just not long ago, but a roadmap released recently indicated that the Sonic team still has much more in mind for the game.

There's also the new Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie to look forward to, but that won't be out until 2024. Paramount announced the release date of the film this year and said that the third Sonic movie will be out on December 20, 2024, so Sonic fans will have a while to wait between now and the time that movie releases.