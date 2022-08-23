Sonic Frontiers Release Date Leaks Ahead of Official Reveal

It has been known for several weeks now that Sonic Frontiers, the new Sonic the Hedgehog video game from Sega, would have some kind of appearance and announcement at today's Gamescom: Opening Night Live. The expectation is that the upcoming video game will share a new trailer and finally confirm exactly when it will release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Ahead of that expected reveal, however, it would appear that the release date has leaked.

More specifically, it would seem that a Japanese Sonic Frontiers promotional video went live early this morning and indicated that it would launch on November 8th. The video has already been marked private, effectively preventing it from being spread further, but the date associated with the footage continues to circulate online.

The Sonic Frontiers trailer shown on Japanese TV has shown up on YouTube, with one big difference…



Interestingly, this date -- November 8th -- does not line up with previous Sonic Frontiers leaks. Previously, it had seemed like the upcoming video game would release on November 15th. It is always possible that the previously leaked date was simply wrong or somehow just a placeholder, but it is also possible that Sega simply moved the release date up a week since that time. While the company has been clear that it has no intentions of delaying the title, moving it up to release even earlier has not been ruled out.

As noted above, the latest leak indicates that Sonic Frontiers will be officially released on November 8th, but no definitive release date has been officially announced as of yet. As of right now, Sonic Frontiers is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in Holiday 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog video game right here.

