While Sonic Frontiers does not yet have a definitive release date announced, it is still set to launch later this year for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Despite fan concerns about what's been shown thus far, Sega had previously indicated that it had no intention of delaying the game. As part of a recent financial briefing, the company has once again affirmed that it is not considering delaying the launch of Sonic Frontiers.

Basically, as part of a Q&A about Sega Sammy's Q1 results for the fiscal year ending March 2023 on August 4th, one question pointed to the negative response to Sonic Frontiers' reveals so far, asking whether the company would consider delaying the launch of the video game in order to improve it.

"We do not consider postponing the launch at this point," the official English translation of the response, attributed to Sega Sammy's Senior EVP Koichi Fukazawa and EVP Makoto Takahashi, reads. "Within the communication with users, we intend to reflect the parts that can be reflected within the development timeline and to build empathy with users. Sonic IP is a mainstay title we will sell over the long term in the future, and we will continue to strengthen it in the next fiscal year onwards as well."

In other words, Sega is currently sticking to launching Sonic Frontiers later this year. Notably, it seems that the company is set to reveal the release date of the video game alongside a new trailer at Gamescom later this month.

"Sonic's new journey begins when him and his friends – Amy and Tails – head to the Starfall Islands in search of Chaos Emeralds," a description of Sonic Frontiers from Sega reads in part. "As they approach the islands, sudden trouble hits their plane, and they are sucked into a dimensional portal. Sonic then finds himself separated from his friends and awakens in a strange, digital world – Cyber Space. He miraculously escapes Cyber Space and arrives on Kronos Island, one of the Starfall Islands, full of ancient ruins where strange enemies roam. It is then up to Sonic to explore the Starfall Islands, find his lost friends and uncover the mysteries around him."

As noted above, Sonic Frontiers is set to release for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC in Holiday 2022. No definitive release date has been announced as of yet. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog video game right here.

