Sonic Frontiers Reveals New Final Horizon Animated Trailer

Later this month, Sonic Frontiers will release its final update, appropriately titled The Final Horizon. Sega has offered multiple free updates to the game over the last year, but this one has been the most anticipated for fans, as it offers new story content, new challenges, and new playable characters. With the release date swiftly approaching, Sega has released an all-new animated trailer. The trailer does not feature new gameplay footage, but it does offer some hints about what players can expect in terms of story and gameplay content. Notably, there's a big focus on Knuckles, Tails, and Amy!

The new trailer for Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon can be found below.

Sonic Frontiers Update 3

The Final Horizon will mark the third free update released for Sonic Frontiers. Throughout 2023, Sega and Sonic Team have continued to add new content to the game, including a Jukebox, a Photo Mode, new Challenge modes, new Koco to find, and more. That would all be significant enough on its own, but Update 3 will take things to a much bigger level, with a new story that picks up after the main campaign. This time around, Knuckles, Tails, and Amy will all be playable, and the new animated trailer offers some hints about how we'll see them interacting with the game's world.

Thus far, Sega has kept a tight-lid on details about the update. We haven't seen any actual footage of the new playable characters in action, and we don't know exactly what to expect from the narrative. We do know that Sage will be playing a major role, despite the fact that she was in pretty rough shape at the end of the main campaign. Dr. Eggman is also back, but he seems to be working with Sonic, Sage, and friends, just as he did at the end of Sonic Frontiers. Sonic Frontiers writer Ian Flynn has also teased that "the DLC will be truly important."

The Final Horizon Release Date

Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon will release September 28th on all of the game's current platforms: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Once The Final Horizon has been released, Sega will be moving on to the next 3D Sonic game. Sonic Team boss Takashi Iizuki has claimed that the Open Zone concept introduced in Sonic Frontiers will be the foundation for future games in the series. It will be interesting to see how Sonic Team continues to refine that concept over the next few years, and how things might improve from here. Unfortunately, the next 3D Sonic game has yet to be announced, but fans should have plenty to keep them occupied between Sonic Frontiers and Sonic Superstars over the next month!

What did you think of the base game for Sonic Frontiers? Do you plan on checking out The Final Horizon when it releases? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!