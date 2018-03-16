Sonic Mania Plus Announced, Includes New Characters

Publisher Sega has announced Sonic Mania Plus, a physical release of Sonic Mania that boasts new features. Coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One, Sonic Mania Plus will release sometime this summer, and will cost a budget-friendly price of $29.99 USD.

Pre-orders will notably open on March 19th. And if you’re a Sonic Mania owner already, you won’t have to worry about hopping on this, as all of the new content in Sonic Mania Plus will be a free update. However, if you want the actual physical box to put on your shelf, to stare at, or to keep your Sonic collection up-to-date, you will still need to buy the whole thing.

Sonic Mania plus will feature two new playable characters in the form of Mighty the Armadillo and Ray the Flying Squirrel, as well as an all-new “Encore Mode,” and an expanded four-player “Competition Mode.” Content aside, it will also feature a Sonic Mania art book, and packaging featuring a holographic slip cover with a Sega Genesis / Mega Drive-themed sleeve. Spoilers for the packaging: it looks awesome.

For those that don’t know: Sonic Mania is a 2D platformer in commemoration of the Sonic the Hedgehog series’ twenty-fifth anniversary. The game noticeably pays homage to the original Sega Genesis games, featuring speedy, side-scrolling gameplay. Notably, it was the first Sonic game in a long time that faithfully recreated the style of the older, iconic titles, as well as received universal critical acclaim.

A 2017-title, Sonic Mania is available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC for $19.99 USD. Below, you can read more on it:

“Experience the ultimate celebration of past and future in Sonic Mania, an all-new 2D Sonic adventure running at a crisp 60FPS with stunning HD retro-style graphics. Multiple playable characters give you the ability to go explosively fast as Sonic, soar as Tails, or power through tough obstacles with Knuckles’ brute strength. You can re-live the Sonic of the past with an exciting new twist on classic zones while fighting against new bosses and Dr. Eggman’s evil robot army. Go head-to-head with players in Competition Mode or play in Co-Op Mode with a friend. Sonic Mania was developed by Christian Whitehead, Headcannon, and PagodaWest Games in collaboration with Sonic Team. Welcome to Sonic Mania.”